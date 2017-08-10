Men plead guilty to federal sex trafficking charges

Two men admit they're guilty of federal sex trafficking charges, saying they brought prostitutes from Tennessee to Mississippi in 2015.
Records show Ricky Robertson and Ladarius Jackson pleaded guilty Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock in Aberdeen.
Robertson pleaded guilty to one count of sex trafficking conspiracy, and faces up to life in prison and fines of up to $250,000. Prosecutors recommend he serve up to 20 years.
Jackson pleaded guilty to crossing state lines to engage in prostitution. He could spend up to 10 years in prison and pay fines of up to $250,000.
An indictment accuses Robertson of once putting a gun to a woman's head, threatening to kill her and her child if she tried to leave.
Aycock plans to sentence both men on Dec. 6.
