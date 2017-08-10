Hawaii clerks sending limited voter information to Trump

County clerks in Hawaii are releasing limited voter information to President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged voter fraud.
The clerks from Honolulu, Kauai and Hawaii counties said Thursday they're providing far less information than what Trump's commission wants.
Honolulu County Clerk Glen Takahashi says he thinks Trump's request is an example of government overreach. He says the data counties are allowed to provide under Hawaii law will be useless to Trump.
The commission asks for voters' names, party affiliations, addresses and voting histories if state law allows release.
Hawaii law permits counties to release only names, precinct information and whether a voter has participated in the last two elections.
Maui County clerks didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. Their counterparts say all four counties agreed to send the information.
