Mexican singer: I knew suspect, but not as drug trafficker

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2012 file photo, Julion Alvarez performs at the 2012 Billboard Mexican Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium, in Los Angeles. The United States Treasury announced Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, that Alvarez, a well-known Norteno band leader, is among 22 people sanctioned for alleged ties to a drug trafficking organization. Photo by J. Emilio Flores