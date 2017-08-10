A snapshot of Guam before US-North Korea conflict and now

The front entrance sign for Anderson Air Force base is seen in Yigo, Guam on Thursday morning, Aug. 10, 2017. The small U.S. territory of Guam has become a focal point after North Korea's army threatened to use ballistic missiles to create an "enveloping fire" around the island. The exclamation came after President Donald Trump warned Pyongyang of "fire and fury like the world has never seen." Tassanee Vejpongsa AP Photo