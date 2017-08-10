More Politics News

Teenage driver charged in fatal SUV-firetruck collision

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 8:29 PM

AKRON, Ohio

Police say the teenage driver of an SUV that collided with an Ohio firetruck in a crash that killed two other teens and injured six more people has been charged in juvenile court with vehicular homicide.

Akron police said Thursday the 16-year-old girl also is charged with vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault and other traffic offenses.

Police say the July 14 crash killed a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl riding in the SUV. Three firefighters and three teenagers were injured.

Police Lt. Rick Edwards says the driver didn't stop at a red light and collided with the firetruck before crashing into a utility pole.

Police say the firetruck was in service but was not responding to an emergency.

