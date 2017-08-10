More Politics News

'Alt-right' rally organizer sues city over location change

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 6:55 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

The organizer of a weekend rally that's expected to draw hundreds of "alt-right" activists and white nationalists is suing a Virginia city over its decision to relocate the event.

Attorneys for right-wing blogger Jason Kessler filed the federal lawsuit Thursday against Charlottesville.

The city says Kessler's Saturday event can't take place in its downtown Emancipation Park. Citing safety considerations, they ordered it moved to a park about a mile away.

The rally was sparked by Charlottesville's decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Emancipation Park. Kessler's lawsuit argues moving the rally will "dilute" his message, violating free speech.

The Rutherford Institute and American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia are representing Kessler.

The so-called "alt-right" movement generally espouses a mix of racism, white nationalism and populism.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video