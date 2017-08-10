Sen. Flake pleased with new federal regulatory approach

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake told a gathering of business officials that the new administration is restoring the balance on environmental regulations from what he called the one-sided oversight of the Obama Administration.
Flake said in a speech at an event arranged by the Arizona Manufacturers Council in Prescott Thursday that "it's a changed environment" from a year ago. He said he's seeing a new approach from the Trump Administration on resource issues and a better relationship between states and federal regulators.
He said that's true on issues like water, cattle grazing and forest health.
He particularly praised the Environmental Protection Agency, which he said is taking a more realistic approach. He praised the planned withdrawal of a rule regulating many Arizona dry washes as "waters of the United States."
