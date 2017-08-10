Outlaw introduced as Portland police chief

Danielle Outlaw has been introduced as police chief of Oregon's largest city.
At a news conference Thursday, Outlaw said she wants people to see her as Danielle, and not just the first black woman to head the Portland Police Bureau.
The 41-year-old Outlaw has spent the past 19 years with the Oakland Police Department, rising to the level of deputy chief. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler selected Outlaw from a pool of 33 candidates after a national search.
Outlaw takes over a bureau that has had a revolving door of chiefs in recent years. It has also been criticized for its handling of large protests, and for the use of excessive force against mentally ill suspects.
Outlaw says she has a lot of experience dealing with crowd management, and it's important to strike a balance between safety and protecting First Amendment rights.
