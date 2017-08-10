Conviction upheld for man who put pig mask on dead ex-wife

A New Jersey man convicted of stabbing his ex-wife 84 times before putting a pig mask on her face has had his murder conviction upheld by a state appellate court.
Seventy-year-old Anthony Novellino was sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing Judith Novellino, 11 days after their divorce was finalized in 2010.
Novellino said in his appeal that prejudicial evidence was presented to a jury at his 2014 murder trial and that his 50-year sentence was excessive.
The appellate panel rejected all of Novellino's arguments and said the judge who sentenced him made correct rulings.
Under the terms of his sentence, Novellino won't be eligible for parole until he is 105.
Comments