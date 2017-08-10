Lawmaker says hospital fired his wife over politics

A New Mexico state representative is accusing a hospital of firing his wife in response to his request for an audit to look into the recent transfer of the cancer center at the hospital.
The Las Cruces Sun-News reports (http://bit.ly/2wMnAFh ) Rep. Rudy Martinez released a statement on Wednesday saying the firing is "the worst kind of petty politics."
Gila Regional Medical Center CEO Taffy Arias says it was a business decision to streamline management at the hospital that resulted in Martinez's wife and several other employees losing their jobs.
Arias says the firing was "absolutely not personal and it absolutely has nothing to do with" Martinez.
Martinez says he filed the audit request to look into the cancer center transfer and ensure it was legal and transparent.
