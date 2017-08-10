Prosecutors will not seek death in Tampa neo-Nazi slaying

FILE - This photo made available May 20, 2017, by the Tampa Police Department, Fla., shows Devon Arthurs. Prosecutors said they will not seek the death penalty against Arthurs, a former neo-Nazi accused of killing two of his roommates. The decision was announced without explanation during a hearing on Thursday, Aug. 10, in the case of Arthurs, who faces two counts of first-degree murder, The Tampa Bay Times reported. Tampa Police Department via AP, File)