Minnesota's Rep. Lewis calls protest at his home dangerous

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 2:22 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn.

Minnesota Rep. Jason Lewis is taking issue with protesters who showed up outside of his home.

The Wednesday morning protest at the first-term Republican congressman's suburban house was organized by Take Action Minnesota, a liberal advocacy group. Video footage posted on Lewis' Facebook page shows more than a dozen protesters chanting outside a home before delivering a large letter calling on Lewis to oppose cuts to Medicaid funding.

Lewis is a former conservative radio talk show host who won the 2nd Congressional District seat this fall. He called the protest a violation of his private property and "dangerous ramping up of rhetoric" that targeted his family.

A spokeswoman from Take Action Minnesota says Lewis should simply hold a town hall to meet with constituents who want to speak with him.

