Canadian diplomat in Cuba treated for hearing loss

By ROB GILLIES Associated Press

August 10, 2017 2:22 PM

TORONTO

The Canadian government is confirming that at least one Canadian diplomat in Cuba also has been treated for hearing loss.

U.S. officials believe a group of American diplomats in Havana suffered severe hearing loss after being exposed to a covert sonic device.

Global Affairs Canada spokeswoman Brianne Maxwell said Thursday that agency officials "are aware of unusual symptoms affecting Canadian and US diplomatic personnel and their families in Havana. The government is actively working — including with US and Cuban authorities - to ascertain the cause."

In the fall of 2016, a series of U.S. diplomats began suffering unexplained losses of hearing, according to officials with knowledge of the investigation into the case. Several of the diplomats were recent arrivals at the embassy.

