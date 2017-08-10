In this Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 photo, Bolt, a 7-year-old German shepherd, appears with Michigan State Police Trooper David Cardenas, at the Michigan State Police post in Ionia, Mich. The dog is recovering after being stabbed while chasing suspects on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, near Howard City, Mich.
In this Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 photo, Bolt, a 7-year-old German shepherd, appears with Michigan State Police Trooper David Cardenas, at the Michigan State Police post in Ionia, Mich. The dog is recovering after being stabbed while chasing suspects on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, near Howard City, Mich. The Daily News via AP Elisabeth Waldon
In this Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 photo, Bolt, a 7-year-old German shepherd, appears with Michigan State Police Trooper David Cardenas, at the Michigan State Police post in Ionia, Mich. The dog is recovering after being stabbed while chasing suspects on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, near Howard City, Mich. The Daily News via AP Elisabeth Waldon

More Politics News

Michigan police dog recovering from stabbing

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 2:20 PM

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich.

A police dog with Michigan State Police is recovering after being stabbed in the neck while chasing two suspects.

The Greenville Daily News reports that the 7-year-old German shepherd named Bolt was injured when chasing two suspects Sunday in connection to a drive-by shooting in Reynolds Township.

Bolt's canine handler, Trooper David Cardenas, says the suspects were chased in a wooded area. Bolt caught one suspect, Jose Perez Jr., and was left with a stab wound.

Perez was charged Monday with several crimes, including weapons possession by felon and causing serious injury to a police animal. The other suspect, Victoria Groth, is accused of obstructing a police officer.

Bolt underwent two surgeries before being released from an animal hospital Tuesday. His recovery is expected to take several weeks.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video