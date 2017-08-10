Experimental defense unit funds new tech but faces skeptics

In this April 14, 2017 photo provided by Saildrone, a Saildrone vehicle maneuvers during a data collection mission in the Pacific Ocean off the California coast. The autonomous sailing vessel, which would provide surveillance and reconnaissance for the U.S. Navy without the need for manned crews or human pilots, was designed with the help of funding from the U.S. Defense Department's Defense Innovation Unit Experimental, which works with contractors to fund and develop solutions for the military's toughest technology challenges. Saildrone via AP)