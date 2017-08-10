Democratic political newcomer plans challenge to McCaskill

A former worker for the marketplace under President Barack Obama's health care law says she'll challenge Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Wednesday that Democrat Angelica Earl plans to create a campaign committee for the race soon.
McCaskill first took office in 2007 and is up for re-election in 2018.
Earl is a 31-year-old who lives near Overland in St. Louis County. She was recently laid off from her job as a verification specialist for insurance applicants under the Affordable Care Act. She's never run for office before.
Earl told the Post-Dispatch that she opposes McCaskill's call for bipartisan fixes to the health care law. Earl says that doesn't go far enough and said she wants a single-payer health care plan.
