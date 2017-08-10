More Politics News

Ship captain suspended for collisions during traffic jam

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 11:45 AM

PORTLAND, Ore.

A judge has suspended the captain of the Portland Spirit cruise ship for running into other boats during a traffic jam that forced the shutdown of the Redbull Flugtag competition two years ago.

The Oregonian/OregonLive (http://bit.ly/2wy3gbh ) reported Wednesday an administrative law judge for the U.S. Coast Guard ruled Lowell Gillespie Jr. violated a navigation rule by failing to take appropriate actions to avoid collisions during the Aug. 1, 2015, event.

Gillespie's merchant mariner credentials were suspended for a month and he will be on probation for a year following the suspension.

About 90,000 people gathered onshore and in the water that year for the Flugtag, a contest that had teams propel their home-made flying machines off a 28-foot platform above the Willamette River to see how far they could go.

