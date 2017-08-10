Pritzker chooses Rep. Juliana Stratton as 2018 running mate

Democratic candidate for governor J.B. Pritzker has selected state Rep. Juliana Stratton of Chicago to be his running mate in the 2018 election.
Stratton won her first term in office last year with the help of an endorsement from President Barack Obama.
Pritzker's communications director, Galia Slayen, confirmed the choice Thursday in advance of a morning announcement by the billionaire businessman.
Pritzker is among more than a half dozen Democrats looking to unseat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. Others seeking the Democratic nomination are businessman Chris Kennedy and state Sen. Daniel Biss and Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar (ah-MAY'-uh puh-WAHR').
Stratton is African-American and the first woman named to any Democratic ticket.
Candidates for governor and lieutenant governor must run on the same ticket under a law that took effect in 2014.
Comments