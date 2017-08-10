Ambetter to remain in New Hampshire insurance marketplace

A company that provides health insurance under "Obamacare" and through New Hampshire's expanded Medicaid program is confirming its decision to continue its participation in the tumultuous individual market.
Ambetter by NH Healthy Families covers 77,100 Medicaid and health insurance marketplace members. The company said Thursday it will remain in the market for 2018 and is committed to working with state officials to stabilize the market and offer affordable options.
Two other companies, Anthem and Harvard Pilgrim, have announced intentions to offer plans but have not confirmed their decision. They have until Sept. 27 to sign contracts with the federal government.
Insurance Commissioner Roger Sevigny says Ambetter's decision is heartening at a time when great uncertainty remains in Washington over the fate of former President Barack Obama's health care overhaul law.
