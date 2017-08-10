More Politics News

Russian foreign minister discusses N. Korea in Thailand

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 9:46 AM

BANGKOK

Russia's foreign minister has held talks with Thailand's top officials on counterterrorism, cybersecurity and North Korea.

Thursday's visit by Sergey Lavrov came just two days after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson traveled to Bangkok. Both officials took part in meetings in the Philippines with counterparts from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations that focused heavily on North Korea's push to advance its nuclear weapons and missile programs.

Lavrov said after discussion with Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai that they agreed the United Nations should be the vehicle for a resolution of tensions over North Korea, which has been trading threats of war with the United States.

