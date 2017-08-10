Fairbanks residents eye 2018 ballot for home heat initiative

Alaska residents pushing for a law that would prohibit Fairbanks North Star Borough from regulating heating appliances and combustible fuels have missed the deadline to get their proposal on the October ballot, but they are on track for a 2018 vote.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2vSdYwf ) the group of residents looking to roll back rules on air pollution has until September 21 to gather at least 1,872 valid signatures for the 2018 ballot.
Kristina Hoffert, a main sponsor of the proposal called the "Home Heating Reclamation Act," says they have about 1,100 signatures.
Borough leaders have been fine-tuning the local air quality program and adopted tough rules earlier this year.
Sponsors of the initiative have said the new rules are troublesome in a subarctic city that needs heat.
Comments