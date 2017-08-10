South Africa's opposition moves to dissolve parliament

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 file photo, members of parliament prepare to vote for or against the motion of no confidence against South African president, Jacob Zuma in the South African parliament in Cape Town, South Africa. South Africa's main opposition Democratic Alliance party submitted a motion to dissolve pariament Thursday, Aug. 10 2017 in a move that, if passed, would require fresh national elections. Pool Photo via AP, File Rodger Bosch