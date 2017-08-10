More Politics News

Man gets 4 months in prison for illegal campaign donations

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 8:00 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

A developer who pleaded guilty to making illegal campaign contributions in the names of others has been sentenced in a Maine federal court to four months in prison and fined $100,000.

Michael Liberty, of Windermere, Florida, made $22,500 in primary contributions through nine employees, associates and family members to the campaign of a presidential candidate between May and June 2011. He paid for all of the contributions. He had pleaded guilty in November to violating campaign finance laws.

The Maine native is remembered for shepherding several major projects in Portland in the late 1980s including the twin office towers at 100 Middle Street and Chandler's Wharf waterfront condominiums.

