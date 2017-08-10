More Politics News

Kansas State provost April Mason to resign in June

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 7:56 AM

MANHATTAN, Kan.

Kansas State Provost April Mason says she plans to resign next summer.

Mason announced Tuesday that her resignation will be effective June 30.

The Manhattan Mercury reports Mason, who has been provost and senior vice president since 2010, was a finalist for the chancellor position at the University of Nebraska in March 2016. She withdrew her name for that job to help Richard Myers' transition when he was appointed Kansas State president in 2016.

She said that transition is nearly complete and now is a good time to move on.

Myers thanked Mason for her contribution to the university and said Kansas State will soon appoint a search committee to find her replacement.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada
Young South Koreans find their political voice 2:45

Young South Koreans find their political voice

View More Video