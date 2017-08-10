Governor to officially open 2017 Illinois State Fair

Agriculture Director Raymond Poe, left, State Fair manager Kevin Gordon and Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Claudia VanOpdorp inspect the 2017 Butter Cow during its unveiling in the Dairy Building at the State Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. Sarah and Andy Pratt of West Des Moines, Iowa are the artists, their second year. The Jersey cow and her calf required 800 pounds of butter and took 90 hours to complete. The State Journal-Register via AP Rich Saal