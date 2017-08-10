Agriculture Director Raymond Poe, left, State Fair manager Kevin Gordon and Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Claudia VanOpdorp inspect the 2017 Butter Cow during its unveiling in the Dairy Building at the State Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. Sarah and Andy Pratt of West Des Moines, Iowa are the artists, their second year. The Jersey cow and her calf required 800 pounds of butter and took 90 hours to complete.
Agriculture Director Raymond Poe, left, State Fair manager Kevin Gordon and Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Claudia VanOpdorp inspect the 2017 Butter Cow during its unveiling in the Dairy Building at the State Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. Sarah and Andy Pratt of West Des Moines, Iowa are the artists, their second year. The Jersey cow and her calf required 800 pounds of butter and took 90 hours to complete. The State Journal-Register via AP Rich Saal
Agriculture Director Raymond Poe, left, State Fair manager Kevin Gordon and Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Claudia VanOpdorp inspect the 2017 Butter Cow during its unveiling in the Dairy Building at the State Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. Sarah and Andy Pratt of West Des Moines, Iowa are the artists, their second year. The Jersey cow and her calf required 800 pounds of butter and took 90 hours to complete. The State Journal-Register via AP Rich Saal

More Politics News

Governor to officially open 2017 Illinois State Fair

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 5:42 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Gov. Bruce Rauner is planning to cut the ribbon to open the 2017 Illinois State Fair .

The Republican governor officially opens the summertime extravaganza on Thursday afternoon at the fairgrounds main gate.

The fair runs Thursday through Aug. 20. Daily admission is $10 for adults and $3 for seniors. Children 12 and under are admitted for free and there are several discount days which include half-priced admission for adults.

Grandstand entertainment includes Foghat , Brad Paisley , Alabama , and Five Finger Death Punch . There will be auto and harness racing and numerous stages featuring free entertainment.

Rauner will be joined at the ribbon cutting by Agriculture Department Director Raymond Poe, Natural Resources Department Director Wayne Rosenthal, state fair manager Kevin Gordon and Illinois County Fair Queen Claudia VanOpdorp .

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada
Young South Koreans find their political voice 2:45

Young South Koreans find their political voice

View More Video