Police union complains of sewage stench at station

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 4:38 AM

LORAIN, Ohio

A police union is filing a grievance over conditions at an Ohio police station, saying a stench of raw sewage made some officers feel ill.

Kyle Gelenius, head of the police union in Lorain, told the Morning Journal (http://bit.ly/2wvZsat ) on Wednesday that the smell was "consuming" the police department.

Mayor Chase Ritenauer says he has been told that the problem was resolved by the building's owner. Ritenauer noted that the building is old and other city government buildings have had maintenance problems as well. He said the budget makes it hard to find money for building improvements.

