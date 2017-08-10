Trump administration urged to avoid salmon protection rules

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2016 file photo, a man fishes for salmon in the Snake River above the Lower Granite Dam in Washington state. A group that represents farmers says saving imperiled salmon in the largest river system in the Northwest U.S. is too costly and is turning to the Trump administration. The Columbia-Snake River Irrigators Association wants the government to convene a Cabinet-level committee known as the "God Squad" due to its authority to allow exemptions to the Endangered Species Act. The Spokesman-Review via AP, File Jesse Tinsley