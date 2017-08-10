Florida school districts join fight against new school law

More and more Florida school districts are joining a looming legal fight over a new law that steers money to privately run charter schools.
The Miami Herald reports the Miami-Dade School Board voted unanimously Wednesday to join a proposed lawsuit to block the sweeping legislation pushed by House Speaker Richard Corcoran.
Miami-Dade is now one of seven districts that have voted to sue over the law, including all three districts located in heavily populated South Florida.
School officials have criticized the law because of the measure forcing school districts to share property taxes with charter schools. Charter schools are in line to get more than $96 million from this provision.
Legislators have defended the new law, saying charter schools are public schools that deserve their share of local tax dollars.
Comments