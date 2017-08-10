More Politics News

Ex-NFL player Anthony Gonzalez weighs bid for Congress

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 12:23 AM

CLEVELAND

Former NFL player Anthony Gonzalez is eyeing a run for Congress in his native Ohio.

Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2uGUhma ) the former Indianapolis Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver recently met with the National Republican Congressional Committee to express interest in a bid for Ohio's 16th Congressional District. His decision is expected soon.

The district stretches from Wayne County into portions of five northeast Ohio counties, including Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh), Gonzalez' home county.

U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (reh-NAY'-see) is running for governor and expected to vacate the 16th District seat next year. Third-term state Rep. Christina Hagan, of Stark County, and two-time state Rep. and former state Sen. Tom Patton, of Strongsville, are vying to succeed him. Both are fellow Republicans.

Gonzalez has worked in business since leaving the NFL in 2012.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada
Young South Koreans find their political voice 2:45

Young South Koreans find their political voice

View More Video