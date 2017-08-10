More Politics News

Vermont senator, governor to announce new border grants

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 12:17 AM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont's Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy and Republican Gov. Phil Scott plan to announce $2.25 million in development grants through the Northern Border Regional Commission.

Leahy and Scott will announce the grants for 10 projects Thursday in Hardwick.

The commission funds economic development projects in parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and upstate New York.

The Trump Administration has proposed eliminating the commission, but the proposed 2018 federal budget includes a 50 percent increase for the program.

Proponents argue the funds provided over the years by the program have made possible a number of economic development projects, from airport improvements to water and sewer system upgrades.

