Assembly speaker visits Buffalo as part of upstate tour

State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie's summer tour of upstate New York rolls on.
The Bronx Democrat was in western New York earlier this week as part of his travels throughout the state this summer. Earlier stops included Rochester, the North Country and Syracuse.
Heastie says the trips allow him to meet with New Yorkers from around the state and better understand the challenges and opportunities facing the entire state.
While in the Buffalo area Heastie visited a local creek long affected by pollution and got an update on efforts to address the problem. He also met with local school children working to gather donated school supplies for poor students, toured a local aviation parts manufacturing facility and met with small business owners.
