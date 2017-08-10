Deer Isle to hold public hearing on marijuana moratorium

The town of Deer Isle is considering a moratorium on retail marijuana establishments.
Lawmakers and regulators are rolling out the legalization of voter-approved recreational marijuana. Possession of certain amounts of marijuana became legal this year, while the state approved a moratorium on retail sales and taxation until at least February.
A number of towns since November have been passing moratoriums on the licensing and operation of retail marijuana social clubs and retail establishments. Other towns have held off as the state goes through the process of making regulations.
Deer Isle plans to hold a public hearing Thursday at the town hall.
The approved marijuana law allows municipalities to regulate the number of retail marijuana stores and their location and operation.
