More Politics News

South Dakota senator to lead bipartisan legislative group

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 7:51 PM

BOSTON

Republican state Sen. Deb Peters of South Dakota has become the National Conference of State Legislatures' 45th president.

The bipartisan organization that serves lawmakers and legislative staff nationwide said Wednesday that Peters succeeds Democratic Sen. Dan Blue of North Carolina. The conference annually alternates its leadership between the two parties.

Peters says she will work to address issues including taxation, health care and states' rights. She says she will also work to make sure federal policies are in line with state priorities.

Peters served in the South Dakota House starting in 2005 before joining the state Senate in 2011. She is chairwoman of the Government Operations and Audit Committee.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Young South Koreans find their political voice 2:45

Young South Koreans find their political voice
Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 1:36

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion?

View More Video