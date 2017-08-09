South Dakota senator to lead bipartisan legislative group

Republican state Sen. Deb Peters of South Dakota has become the National Conference of State Legislatures' 45th president.
The bipartisan organization that serves lawmakers and legislative staff nationwide said Wednesday that Peters succeeds Democratic Sen. Dan Blue of North Carolina. The conference annually alternates its leadership between the two parties.
Peters says she will work to address issues including taxation, health care and states' rights. She says she will also work to make sure federal policies are in line with state priorities.
Peters served in the South Dakota House starting in 2005 before joining the state Senate in 2011. She is chairwoman of the Government Operations and Audit Committee.
