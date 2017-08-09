Police: Alderwoman's home fired on in drive-by; no injuries

Authorities say several shots hit the home of a city official during a drive-by shooting in south Mississippi.
Lumberton Police Chief Elsie Cowart tells WDAM-TV that the shooting on Monday night didn't injure anyone. Lumberton Alderwoman Audrey Davis wasn't home at the time.
Cowart says a family member of Davis' was home at the time of the shooting but wasn't injured. She says police want to hear from anyone with information about the shooting.
Davis says she's grateful no one is hurt. She's frustrated that violence could hurt innocent people.
