More Politics News

Police: Alderwoman's home fired on in drive-by; no injuries

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 7:45 PM

LUMBERTON, Miss.

Authorities say several shots hit the home of a city official during a drive-by shooting in south Mississippi.

Lumberton Police Chief Elsie Cowart tells WDAM-TV that the shooting on Monday night didn't injure anyone. Lumberton Alderwoman Audrey Davis wasn't home at the time.

Cowart says a family member of Davis' was home at the time of the shooting but wasn't injured. She says police want to hear from anyone with information about the shooting.

Davis says she's grateful no one is hurt. She's frustrated that violence could hurt innocent people.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Young South Koreans find their political voice 2:45

Young South Koreans find their political voice
Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 1:36

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion?

View More Video