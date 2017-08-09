Former US Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah to be Harvard fellow

Former Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz will be one of six visiting fellows at Harvard University this fall, the school announced Wednesday.
Chaffetz, a Republican who spent eight years in office, resigned his seat in June, citing a desire to spend more time with his family.
Fellows at Harvard's John F. Kennedy School of Government's Institute of Politics are expected to spend their tenure at the Cambridge, Massachusetts-school and be on campus Monday through Thursday, according to the program's website.
Chaffetz said Wednesday that his family will accompany him for part of his residency but he doesn't believe he needs to be on campus every week.
He said also he's spending time in Washington and New York City for his role as a Fox News Channel contributor, working on his fledgling consulting business and a book he's writing.
Chaffetz is expected to use his role as a Harvard fellow to discuss how developing information technology will impact privacy.
Two women who played key roles in some of Chaffetz's more notable political disputes were also among the fellows named: Karen Finney, a spokeswoman for Democrat Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, and Sally Jewell, who served as Interior Secretary when President Barack Obama declared Utah's new Bears Ears National Monument.
Before he resigned his seat, Chaffetz was known for using his chairmanship of the House Oversight committee to run hard-driving investigations of Clinton's use of a private email server while she was Secretary of State and for her handling of the 2012 terrorist attack in Benghazi.
Chaffetz, who opposed the Bears Ears National Monument designation, also turned his investigative powers toward Jewell, demanding documents from her office and the White House after Obama's monument declaration.
Chaffetz said Wednesday that his disagreements with Jewell were over policy but they were never personal. He said he's never met Finney.
"It's an eclectic group but I think we all believe in public service," Chaffetz said. "I hope to share some conservative viewpoints with what is otherwise a very liberal-minded setting."
Comments