Former US Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah to be Harvard fellow

FILE - In this May 20, 2017 file photo, U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz waves after addressing the Utah GOP Convention in Sandy, Utah. Former Utah congressman Chaffetz will be a visiting fellow at Harvard University this fall. The school announced Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, that the Republican will be among six visiting fellows at Harvard's John F. Kennedy School of Government's Institute of Politics. Chaffetz resigned from his seat in June, citing a desire to spend more time with his family. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo