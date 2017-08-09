Primary complicates GOP Sen. Heller's Nevada re-election bid

FILE - In this April 17, 2017 file photo, Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., answers a question during a town hall at the Reno Sparks Convention Center in Reno, Nev. News that Heller will face a primary challenge next year came as a surprise to many of the more than 50 mostly Democrats protesting outside his Reno office where they rally weekly against the Trump administration and Heller’s changing position on health care. Already considered a vulnerable target, Heller’s primary against Las Vegas businessman Danny Tarkanian could make it harder for the second-term senator to hold onto the only GOP seat up for re-election in 2018 in a state that Democrat Hillary Clinton carried. The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, File Andy Barron