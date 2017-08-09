Arizona dogged by suit over quality of health care in prison

FILE In this Aug. 19, 2010, file photo, Arizona Department of Corrections Director Charles Ryan listens during a news conference in Phoenix, Ariz. Ryan was grilled by a Phoenix judge Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, over whether he tried to undermine a court order that prohibited retaliation against inmates who participated in a class-action lawsuit over the quality of health care in the state's prisons. Ross D. Franklin, file AP Photo