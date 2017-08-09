More Politics News

Sheriff's deputy fatally shoots Portland goat

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 5:18 PM

PORTLAND, Ore.

Authorities say a sheriff's deputy shot and killed a goat that escaped from a Portland farm.

Sgt. Dave Thompson of the Washington County Sheriff's Office tells KPTV (https://is.gd/oAjZco) the deputy felt threatened by the goat's size and horns, and had no other choice after making several attempts to stop it Sunday.

Farmer Matt Minnick says he feels partly at fault for allowing the goat to escape, but doesn't agree a shooting was necessary. He says 7-year-old kids are able to deal with goats.

He says the goat named Volt was his breeding male on the farm. He was a $1,200 rare breed from New Zealand that Minnick says is known for its calm temperament.

