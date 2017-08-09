More Politics News

Former Detroit-area detective accused of taking items

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 5:09 PM

HARPER WOODS, Mich.

A former Detroit-area detective has been arraigned on multiple charges alleging he stole various items from a police department property room.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says 37-year-old former Harper Woods officer Michael Lynch was arraigned Wednesday on six counts of larceny, one count of heroin possession and one count of official misconduct. He received a $50,000 personal bond on condition he not use alcohol or drugs, submit to random drug testing twice a week and not possess guns or other dangerous weapons.

Prosecutors allege Lynch stole various items from the Harper Woods Police Department's property room over a week's time last February.

