AP FACT CHECK: Trump's unjustified boast about US nuke power

President Donald Trump's tweet about modernizing the U.S. nuclear arsenal is photographed in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Trump’s tweet that America’s nuclear arsenal is “now stronger and more powerful than ever before” is debatable. His claim of the credit is entirely unwarranted. While the U.S. has daunting nuclear power, the Pentagon’s program has been beset with morale, training, discipline and resource problems. And the modernization effort that started under President Barack Obama hasn’t been altered by the Trump administration. J. David Ake AP Photo