Austin bats favoring life under bridge still draw attention

ADVANCE FOR RELEASE SUNDAY, AUG. 13, 2017, AT 1:00 A.M. CDT. - In this Aug. 4, 2017, photo, a crowd of people watch as bats exit the Ann W. Richards Congress Avenue Bridge in Austin, Texas. During part of the year, the Congress Avenue Bridge is home to the world's largest urban bat colony. About 750,000 Mexican free-tailed bats begin migrating in March from central Mexico to the crevices beneath the bridge. Austin American-Statesman via AP Tamir Kalifa