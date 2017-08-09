More Politics News

Phoenix suburb denies Milwaukee Brewers' spring facility

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 3:39 PM

GILBERT, Ariz.

A Phoenix suburb has told the Milwaukee Brewers it will not be approving taxpayer dollars for a potential baseball spring training facility in the town.

The Arizona Republic reports (http://bit.ly/2wJiBVS ) the Brewers earlier this year asked Gilbert to build a $90 million spring training stadium for the team.

Mayor Jenn Daniels says "there was a parting of the ways" between the town and team because it was not a great fit from a financial perspective.

Daniels said Gilbert did its due diligence during six months of discussions with the Brewers, even commissioning an economic impact study, which showed the cost of the stadium outweighed the economic benefits.

