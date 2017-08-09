More Politics News

NY's State Sen. Squadron resigning over 'special interests'

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 3:29 PM

NEW YORK

A Democratic state senator who represents parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn says he is resigning because "a sliver of heavily invested special interests" wields too much power in Albany.

Sen. Daniel Squadron says he is leaving New York's legislature to launch a national political reform initiative.

Squadron announced his resignation Wednesday in an op-ed piece in the Daily News.

He says Democrats have repeatedly been denied control of the state Senate "by cynical political deals, despite winning an electoral majority."

Squadron was referring to the Independent Democratic Conference, a breakaway faction that collaborates with Senate Republicans.

The senator also complained about what he called "loophole-riddled campaign finance rules and a governor-controlled budget process."

Squadron was first elected to the state Senate in 2008. His last day will be Friday.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Young South Koreans find their political voice 2:45

Young South Koreans find their political voice
Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 1:36

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion?

View More Video