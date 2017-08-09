'Son of Sam' killer was arrested 40 years ago this week

Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown, who in 1977 was the supervising Brooklyn judge in the arraignment of the "Son of Sam" serial killer David Berkowitz, listens during an interview in his office, Wednesday Aug. 9, 2017, in New York. Brown recalls that when Berkowitz first walked into a Brooklyn courtroom 40 years ago, it was dead silent but for the wail of a victim’s mother. It was first time anyone really got a glimpse of the man who had been accused of terrorizing New York City for a whole year with late-night shootings. Bebeto Matthews AP Photo