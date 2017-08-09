More Politics News

US expels 2 Cuban diplomats after incidents in Cuba

By MATTHEW LEE AP Diplomatic Writer

August 09, 2017 2:10 PM

WASHINGTON

The State Department has expelled two diplomats from Cuba's Embassy in Washington following a series of unexplained incidents in Cuba that left U.S. officials there with physical symptoms.

A State Department official said the two Cubans were asked to leave the U.S. in May after Americans in Cuba "reported incidents which have caused a variety of physical symptoms." The official could not say what the symptoms were or provide details about the incidents. The official was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The official said the department did not have definitive explanations for the incidents but has reminded Cuba of its international obligation to protect foreign diplomats. The official said the Cuban government had assured the U.S. that it is investigating.

