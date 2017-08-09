The Latest: Netanyahu delivers fiery speech at rally

FILE -- In this Sunday, July 16, 2017 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu listens to French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. Israel's ruling Likud Party is organizing a rally in support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Wednesday, August 9, 2017, in what it hopes will be a show of force by the beleaguered Israeli leader as he battles a slew of corruption allegations. Likud leaders have been putting heavy pressure on party activists to attend Wednesday evening's rally in Tel Aviv. Pool Photo via AP, File Stephane Mahe