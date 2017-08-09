Mexico soccer star Marquez among 22 sanctioned for drug ties

FILE - In this June 23, 2014 file photo, Mexico's Rafael Marquez celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the group A World Cup soccer match between Croatia and Mexico at the Arena Pernambuco in Recife, Brazil. The United States Treasury announced Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, that the legendary Mexican soccer player is among 22 people sanctioned for alleged ties to a drug trafficking organization. Hassan Ammar, File AP Photo