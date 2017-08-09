More Politics News

Vermont governor creates state chemical oversight committee

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 12:48 PM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has signed an executive order to create a new state chemical regulations and policy committee.

The Republican governor signed the order Tuesday, creating the Vermont Interagency Committee on Chemical Management. The Times Argus reports (http://bit.ly/2vEGn8D ) the committee will look to ensure compliance with state laws regulating chemical use.

The committee will also look to reduce risks associated with unsafe chemicals.

Scott says the discovery of PFOA contamination in Bennington County was a "wake-up call" for Vermont. PFOA is a suspected carcinogen.

The committee will be chaired by state Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore or her designee.

