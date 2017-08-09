Mayor seeks financial assistance for Pennsylvania city

A Pennsylvania mayor says he has filed paperwork for his city to be considered for financial assistance under a state program for distressed communities.
Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat said Tuesday he has filed paperwork for a "determination of financial distress" under Act 47. Communities deemed financially distressed are eligible for loans and grants through the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
The Standard Speaker reports (http://bit.ly/2vjuQe3 ) Cusat blamed his decision on city council for adopting "unrealistic budgets." Council President Jack Mundie said in response the mayor "can't follow a budget." Mundie continued, saying the mayor hasn't enacted budget cuts recommended by the council and refused additional funding.
Cusat says he hopes the application will help the city begin the process of financial recovery.
Comments