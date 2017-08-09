More Politics News

Ex-Klamath sheriff completes excessive force sentence

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 12:26 PM

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.

A former southern Oregon sheriff convicted of using excessive force against three suspects has quickly completed his sentence.

Former Klamath County Sheriff Frank Skrah was found guilty less than three months ago and sentenced to a full year on probation. The Herald and News reports (https://is.gd/fDDe3h ) his probation ended early because he paid his fines and performed the required community service.

A prosecutor objected to Skrah's request for early termination, saying the full sentence should be served as an example to other law enforcement officials.

The 74-year-old was convicted of five misdemeanor counts related to incidents of excessive force in 2014 and 2015. He completed his term as sheriff in January after opting not to seek re-election.

